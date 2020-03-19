Jordan Prince supports sister Princess Haya in battle against Dubai ruler

Jordanian Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, half-brother of Jordanian King Abdullah II, has voiced his support for his sister Princess Haya, wife of Dubai ruler Mohamed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

On his Twitter account, the prince posted a picture of himself with the princess with the message: “With my sister who I love! God bless her.”

Monitors considered this post as a form of support for his sister who is in the middle of a judicial battle with her husband, the ruler of Dubai.

Prince Ali is the youngest brother of Haya. Their mother Alya, the wife of the late Jordanian King Hussein. She died in a plane crash in 1977.

The prince posted a similar picture with a comparable comment in July of last year.

According to the English High Court, Al-Maktoum abducted his two daughters, forcing them to return to Dubai, tortured them and began a campaign of intimidation against his ex-wife Haya.

Shamsa, daughter of the Dubai ruler, was kidnapped from Cambridge in 2000, and Latifa in 2002 and again in 2018, from the Indian Ocean at the age of 32. They were returned to Dubai by force.

The judge of the British family court, Sir Andrew McFarlane, was reported by the Guardian stating that the court accepted all allegations of a harassment campaign against Princess Haya as true, including that Al-Maktoum had: