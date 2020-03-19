PTA suspends blocking of mobile devices during coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ensure social distancing, all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA have been granted an additional 30 days for registration of their mobile devices.

The blocking of such mobile devices will continue from April,19 as per their due dates and will be communicated via SMS.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan. However, due to extraordinary circumstances, blocking of non- registered device IMEIs, which were to be blocked between March, 18 to April, 18, 2020, will now start from April, 19 as per due date of each device.