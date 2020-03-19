‘Devil-like’ Japanese father jailed 16 years in horrific child abuse case

A Japanese father was jailed for 16 years on Thursday (March 19) in a horrific child abuse case that led to the death of his 10-year-old daughter in January last year.

The physical abuse meted out by Yuichiro Kurihara, 42, on his fourth-grade daughter Mia was so shocking that the case was addressed in Parliament and catalysed the revision of laws to ban outright the physical punishment of minors.

The verdict comes as the National Police Agency said in a report last week that a record 1,991 children under 18 years old were abused last year. This marked a 42.8 per cent jump from a year before.

In Japan, the police take action in serious child abuse cases only when it is deemed children’s lives are in danger.

The indictment said that Mia was kicked, beaten, starved, deprived of sleep and forced to stand for hours at a time.

She was found dead in the bathroom of their home in Noda, Chiba prefecture, on Jan 24 last year.

The defence team argued that Kurihara was but a strict disciplinarian who had gone too far.

While he agreed to having caused her death during the court hearings, he denied the specific charges, saying: “I never starved or weakened her. Neither did I keep her standing, or shower her with cold water.”

The tragedy cast a brutal spotlight on Japan’s sclerotic bureaucracy and its inability to protect children who are at risk.