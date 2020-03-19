301 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan

New Coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, national tally rises to 301 and 2 deaths.

Meanwhile, confirmations of more positive cases continued to flood in throughout the day from all parts of the country. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also reported its first positive case, a 45-year-old who had returned from Taftan recently and was now kept in isolation. Tourist curbs were announced by Punjab, KP, and GB governments to restrict the spread. KP and Punjab also announced partial lockdowns that include social and commercial restrictions.

The country has reported two deaths and a total of 301 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 208 in the southern province of Sindh alone. Thirty-three cases have been reported in the eastern province of Punjab, 23 in Balochistan, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two in capital Islamabad. As of Wednesday, Pakistan had tested at least 1,621 people for the disease.

The provincial government in Punjab has earmarked three hospitals for coronavirus patients, and has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 to check the spread of virus. However, there is little impact of the prohibitory orders on the ground.

Experts have suggested quarantining the entire country, and suspending flight operations in view of increase in number of those infected with coronavirus. Many doctors and nurses have threatened to stop work in view of shortage of equipment/facilities and inadequate measures to shield them from the infection.