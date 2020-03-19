Maulana Nasir Madni’s kidnappers arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested and recovered weapons from four kidnappers involved in the nabbing and torturing of Maulana Nasir Madni.

According to police sources, the arrested suspects had called Nasir Madni to Kharian where they kidnapped him for uploading videos on social media and subjected him to physical violence.

The criminals were arrested from Gujrat and they were transported to Lahore. They were caught after being identified using CCTV footage. Police sources have revealed that among the arrested are Ghulam Rabbani, Ali Abbas, Nazim Hussain and Asif Iqbal.

Weapons such as Kalashnikovs, rifles and pistols as well as a large cache of bullets were also recovered from the suspects. A case had been registered against the culprits in Muzang Police Station Lahore.