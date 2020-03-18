Ahsan Khan raises voice in favour of men

If women are working or taking care of their homes, then men are also working hard day and night to keep their families happy and financially strong.

Actor, philanthropist and host Ahsan Khan, who is a talented and tremendous artist, has raised his voice for men in our society. Ahsan Khan invited Hina Altaf and Nimra Khan as guests on his show ‘Bol Nights with Ahsan Khan.’ They talked about their personal and professional lives as well as the struggles and hurdles they faced throughout their journey.

Ahsan said that both women and men face discrimination somewhere in their life.

“Some men are following the negative path, but there are several who are living a positive life like our fathers, brothers, husbands and sons. A good man respects his mother throughout his life, takes good care of his sisters, fulfils his wife’s needs and demands, and raises his daughters in the best way possible. Men and women should get equal respect,” he said.

What do you all think of Ahsan’s statement?