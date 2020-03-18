Bankers in Pakistan more likely to catch coronavirus

Full-blown panic likely isn’t necessary in the age of the coronavirus. But medical experts say bankers should be cautious, particularly with what they do with their hands after pulling out a wad of cash.

COVID-19 mainly spreads through droplets released into the air when someone who’s gotten infected coughs or sneezes. But it can also be contracted through the surfaces we come into contact with.

It really can stay on surfaces for like, several days, including things you touch, like cash.

Just how contaminated currency notes may actually be, is one of many concerns bankers might have as they consider the financial implications of the coronavirus and the way they deal in cash.

Unlike China, where central bank has been busy disinfecting and doing away with cash that could carry the virus, banks in Pakistan fail to provide basic hygiene facilities to their workers.

There is a need to clean buildings using stronger disinfectants on surfaces that are touched often and hand sanitizers should be readily available for customers and staff members.

While cash is still the No. 1 payment choice among Pakistani consumers, avoiding cash for some groups, such as low-income households, may be just as unfeasible as avoiding touching a door handle.

Banks in US are taking unprecedented steps to ensure the safety and health of their workers.

Capital One, which is also busy keeping its equipment and facilities clean, is encouraging employees to work remotely. Its website says almost all branches and cafes are still open and efforts will be made to practice social-distancing among staff that must interact with customers in person. Other banks, like Chase and Citi, have already asked some employees to work from home.

As the coronavirus spreads, this is a good opportunity for consumers to take advantage of their bank’s digital tools.

Despite cases continuing to rise and markets sending people and companies in a panic, it’s not too late for businesses to set up remote workforces, communicate with staff and prepare for a worsening outbreak.

Here are a few things you can do now.

Communicate with staff

One of the most important things you can do is communicate with your employees. Many are likely concerned about their health and how they can continue working as more things get shut down.

Invest in work-from-home technology

While most people likely have a phone, a computer and an Internet connection, some may not have enough bandwidth to do the kind of work they do at the office at home. Some companies may also not be set up with the right collaboration tools to allow for remote work.

Create a disaster-preparedness policy

A good plan will cover a number of things, including procedures around remote work, spell out how people should work from home and what tools they will need to get the job done, how to handle travel, what to do about meetings and more.

It is also important to include things such as insurance coverage for business closures or trip cancellations before it turns into ‘currency virus’ from coronavirus.