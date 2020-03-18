Karachi woman accused of illegally evicting tenants from London flat

LONDON: A couple has taken legal action against a Karachi businesswoman for illegally evicting them from a posh flat near Edgware Road without any prior notice and procedures mentioned in the Protection from Eviction Act.

Namir Hashim Mahmoud El-Hashimi and Zeina Al-Saffar have written to Karachi-based Fiza Ahmed at 23 Montague Road, Uxbridge, UB8 1OL complaining that the landlord from Karachi illegally entered into their flat on 22, The Quadrangle, Cambridge square, London W2 2RN and illegally threw out belongings of the couple and made them homeless.

The couple have alleged that the Karachi businesswoman rented the Property to the couple under a 27-month assured shorthold tenancy dated 27th January 2O2O at a monthly rent of £3,500 reduced to £2,300 per month for the first two months. Under the terms of the Tenancy, the couple paid a deposit of £4,035 and one months’ rent in advance in the amount of £2,300.

The letter from the law firm says: “On Saturday 1st February 2020, under one week after they had moved in our clients were illegally evicted by you, having come back from a shopping trip to discover most of their possessions left outside the property. The law in the UK is very specific in its procedures for eviction of any tenant who has an assured shorthold tenancy agreement, and tenants are covered by the Protection from Eviction Act 1977 to ensure the processes and notice periods are adhered to. Failure to adhere to these processes is a criminal offence which can attract a jail term and a fine.”

The former tenants allege that they have been treated unfairly and are asking for the costs of repairs as well as £100 per day to cover their emergency temporary accommodation costs. The total amount claimed by the tenants is in the tune of £8,823 with an increase of £100 per day for the temporary accommodation charges.

A legal representative said that the case will be taken to the court. The source said that the same property owners owe money to an energy company and also to the Westminster City Council.

This correspondent has viewed a notice of enforcement from a debt collection agency addressed to Mr Mustafa Ahmed, who is the brother of Ms Fiza Ahmed and the son of former justice Khawaja Naveed Ahmed. A council tax of £1,201.40 has not been paid on the same Edgware Road property where the dispute between the tenants and Pakistani family has sprung up.

Furthermore, a legal notice to Mr Mustafa Ahmed has been issued by Judge & Preistley Solicitors on behalf of EDF Energy who seek to recover £4,116.35 in unpaid electricity bills of the same flat.

Section 3 of the Protection from Eviction Act states that nobody can be forcibly evicted without a court order while Section 5 also highlights the fact that tenants are required to be given four weeks notice before they are evicted.

According to Shelter, a charity focusing on homelessness, in 2016 nearly 50,000 tenants had their belongings removed, and the locks changed by landlords and over 200,000 tenants were harassed by their landlord and some 600,000 had their landlord enter their home without permission.

This reporter sent questions to Fiza Ahmed but she didn’t respond.