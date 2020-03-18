Firdous accuses PML-N of politicising ‘sensitive’ coronavirus issue

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of doing politics over an issue as sensitive as coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that PML-N has hurt the sentiments of patriotic overseas Pakistanis who have sent their money to Pakistan [in the form of remmitances]. “Ex-pats have confidence in the leadership of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan,” she said.

(ن) لیگ نے ہمیشہ بیرون ملک مقیم محب وطن پاکستانیوں پہ وار کیا جو پاکستان اپنا پیسہ بھجواتے ہیں۔اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کا عمران خان کی قیادت پر اعتماد ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 18, 2020

Maintaining that “unity and harmony is the need of the hour”, she said the “coronavirus outbreak is a national issue and together we have to defeat this virus”.

اتحاد اور یکجہتی وقت کا اہم تقاضہ ہے۔سیاسی پوائنٹ سکورنگ کی بجائے اپوزیشن کرونا کے بین الاقوامی چیلنجز سے نمٹنے کے لیے قومی کاوشوں کو تقویت دے۔یہ قومی مسئلہ ہے،ایک ہوکر اس وائرس کو شکست دینی ہے۔#COVID2019 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 18, 2020

“The world is recognising Prime Minister Imran’s timely steps for the protection and security of his people as the same is evident from the statement issued by the [country representative of] World Health Organization (WHO).”

The SAPM further advised the opposition against resorting to political point-scoring at this crucial period of time.