Quarantine centres to be formed in Kala shah kaku campuses and parks

The district administration is gearing up to set up quarantine centres in four campuses and parks of Kala Shah Kaku on emergency basis, in response to growing concerns about coronavirus,

News reports about people “escaping” quarantine centres over the 2019 novel coronavirus infections across cities have revived focus on the conditions of such centres in terms of hygiene, security and amenities. These centres, usually outside of hospitals, cater to those who are suspected of having the virus but are yet to show any symptoms.

Notably, Punjab government has also ordered the closure of all commercial activities by 10 pm. More so, wedding ceremonies in houses is also expected to be cancelled.

Globally, 158 countries have been affected, more than 6,500 people have died and more than 170,000 infected by the disease called ‘COVID-19’ as it spreads rapidly to new territories.