Coronavirus outbreak: Govt postpones all exams till June 1

Amid fear of Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday announced that all examinations due in May and June this year are postponed till June 01.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad the minister said that the government will review the situation in an Education Conference planned on 27 March.

He said the federal government will discuss with all provincial education ministers and take a decision further. Shafqat Mahmood said all 29 boards across the country will schedule their exams after June 01. Not even the exams of Cambridge will be conducted till June, he said.

Shafqat Mahmood said arrangements are also being made to engage the students in their homes through online lectures in case if the schools are further closed. In this regard technology support and content, committees have also been set up.

“Federal government is working in cohesion with the provinces to take all possible measures to contain the spread of coronavirus,” he added.

It may be noted that the National Security Committee (NSC) which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad last week decided to keep all educational institutions closed across the country till April 5 to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the decision to evacuate students from university hostels has been implemented. However, he explained that international students are exempted from this decision.