YDA demands personal protective equipment for health professionals

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh demanded Personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals, as doctors and hospital staff are at high risk due to Coronavirus threats.

In a statement, the representative of YDA said doctors are committed to serving the patients and they will continue working in emergency services, Coronavirus clinics and Quarantine centers with personal protective measures.

They said if personal protective gear is not provided in an emergency than young doctors will be unable to work in emergency services as well.

One care provider told us there weren’t enough masks available at the hospital where he worked. He went on to say workers are being screened in the Emergency Department before entering, but the screeners themselves aren’t wearing masks.

Last week, nurses shared their concern of hoarding and theft of protective gear at local hospitals.