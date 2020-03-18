Hearing of plea against sanitizers’ shortage extended till April 07

Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the hearing of the petition filed against storing and increasing prices of sanitizer till 7th April.

SHC Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar conducted the hearing earlier today in which he heard the case based on hoarding in prices of sanitizers due to the coronavirus.

A petition was filed by Advocate Tariq Mansoor in which he requested the court that sanitizers have been saved in stock illegally and were being sold at expensive prices due to the coronavirus disease.

During the hearing, the judge assembled the officials of the Supply and Prices and directed the enforcement of the Sindh Registration of Godown Act 1995.

Due to the spread of covid-19, people are stocking up on sanitizers.

It’s reported that a huge percentage of raw materials used to produce medicines are imported from two of our neighbouring countries i.e, China & India. Pakistan shares borders with both but the pandemic has forced us to close down the borders. This has affected the trade to a great deal. There’s also a growing fear that we may see a shortage of medicines.

Apart from the shortage of sanitizers, if there are any available at stores, the store owners have increased the prices. For surgical masks, surgical gloves and other medical goods, the shopkeepers are using the same strategy. Hence, leading to a sudden price hike. To combat this, Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, has ordered an investigation against such shopkeepers.

Covid-19 has definitely put a toll on other goods too, such as daily household items. People are stocking up on wheat, ghee and other dailies which can be stored easily. This has also resulted in a shortage and empty shelves in the aisles of supermarkets. The govt has allowed the local stores to remain open but even then, the people lack consideration.