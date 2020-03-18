Visit to China was to show solidarity with Chinese: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that his visit to China was to show solidarity with China in a stressful time.

The president took to Twitter and appreciated the outstanding effort of China for taking good care of the Pakistani students in Wuhan.

My visit to China on invitation of President Xi Jinping was to show solidarity with China in stressful times, appreciate their outstanding effort to contain Coronavirus & for taking good care of students in Wuhan. How to #iFightCorona War in Pakistan was discussed in great detail https://t.co/n5374FD3Po — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 18, 2020

The president said that the trip was taken upon a special invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping prior.

President of Pakistan also showed high praise for the people and government of China for their undying resolve against the coronavirus and taking extremely good care of Pakistani students in Chinese city of Wuhan.

The President was warmly welcomed by Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Changfu, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and other senior officials of the Chinese government and Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

Earlier talking at the Nur Khan Air Base Islamabadprior to his departure to China on a two-day official visit President Dr Arif Alvi said his visit to China was meant to express solidarity on Covid-19 epidemic and also learn from Chinese experience to effectively handle the situation.

“The way, China has fought the coronavirus is an example for the world and Pakistan would also like to get an input about it,” the President said.