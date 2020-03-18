Managing Anxiety & Stress during the spread of Coronavirus

MENTAL ILLNESS AND CORONA VIRUS

Coronavirus is the name for a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as SARS. The new disease that emerged in China in December has never been seen in humans before the current outbreak. It’s been called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by the World Health Organisation and causes an illness that’s now named Covid-19. The new strain is thought to have jumped from bats to humans, via a possible but unknown animal, in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.

Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger

People who have no mental illness can also have poor mental health:

People with optimal mental health can also have a mental illness, and people who have no mental illness can also have poor mental health. Mental health usually refers to an absence of psychological illness or mental disorder. The level of emotional,behavioural and cognitive wellbeing of a person is considered to be a “Mental health Status”.People with poor mental health suffer from fluctuation in emotional, cognitive,behavioural problems. Mentally unhealthy people face signs like anxiety, the frequent outburst of emotions, lack of sleep which is typically named as a sleep disorder that is Insomnia, behaving unfriendly, thinking illogically.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations.

How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.

People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include

Older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19

Children and teens

People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers, or first responders

People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use

Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Worsening of chronic health problems

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

Things you can do to support yourself

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. The only best strategy People can do during such a situation is not to panic but to deal with the Novel Corona Virus with all guidance given by the healthcare providers. Do not follow unauthentic facts on the social media channels about the death rates and news regarding how its effecting people because of the novelty of the virus it is not appropriate to make rumours and lack of verified pieces of information about the virus.

A CONTINUOUS QUESTION IF DEVELOPING THE DISEASE WILL END UP MY LIFE?

The answer to the question is not yes, because almost 80% of the people have mild signs of the coronavirus and usually recover from the ailment within a time span of 2 weeks. If Corona is diagnosed in a patient, managing the disease within time could prevent its severe condition and save the patient.

Reduce stress in yourself and others

Sharing the facts about COVID-19 and understanding the actual risk to yourself and people you care about can make an outbreak less stressful. When you share accurate information about COVID-19 you can help make people feel less stressed and allow you to connect with them.

For Parents

Children and teens react, in part, on what they see from the adults around them. When parents and caregivers deal with the COVID-19 calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for their children. Parents can be more reassuring to others around them, especially children if they are better prepared.

Not all children and teens respond to stress in the same way. Some common changes to watch for include

Excessive crying or irritation in younger children

Returning to behaviors they have outgrown (for example, toileting accidents or bedwetting)

Excessive worry or sadness

Unhealthy eating or sleeping habits

Irritability and “acting out” behaviors in teens

Poor school performance or avoiding school

Difficulty with attention and concentration

Avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past

Unexplained headaches or body pain

Use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

There are many things you can do to support your child

Take time to talk with your child or teen about the COVID-19 outbreak. Answer questions and share facts about COVID-19 in a way that your child or teen can understand.

Reassure your child or teen that they are safe. Let them know it is ok if they feel upset. Share with them how you deal with your own stress so that they can learn how to cope with you.

Limit your family’s exposure to news coverage of the event, including social media. Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something they do not understand.

Try to keep up with regular routines. If schools are closed, create a schedule for learning activities and relaxing or fun activities.

Be a role model. Take breaks, get plenty of sleep, exercise, and eat well. Connect with your friends and family members.

For responders

Responding to COVID-19 can take an emotional toll on you. There are things you can do to reduce secondary traumatic stress (STS) reactions:

Acknowledge that STS can impact anyone helping families after a traumatic event.

Learn the symptoms including physical (fatigue, illness) and mental (fear, withdrawal, guilt).

Allow time for you and your family to recover from responding to the pandemic.

Create a menu of personal self-care activities that you enjoy, such as spending time with friends and family, exercising, or reading a book.

Take a break from media coverage of COVID-19.

Ask for help if you feel overwhelmed or concerned that COVID-19 is affecting your ability to care for your family and patients as you did before the outbreak.

For people who have been released from quarantine

Being separated from others if a healthcare provider thinks you may have been exposed to COVID-19 can be stressful, even if you do not get sick. Everyone feels differently after coming out of quarantine. Some feelings include:

Mixed emotions, including relief after quarantine

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Stress from the experience of monitoring yourself or being monitored by others for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

Sadness, anger, or frustration because friends or loved ones have unfounded fears of contracting the disease from contact with you, even though you have been determined not to be contagious

Guilt about not being able to perform normal work or parenting duties during quarantine

Other emotional or mental health changes

Children may also feel upset or have other strong emotions if they, or someone they know, has been released from quarantine. You can help your child cope.