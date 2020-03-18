Iran: 103-year-old beats coronavirus

A 103-year-old Iranian woman successfully recovered after contracting the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide since early this year.

According to Nevid Danayi, the rector of Semnan University of Medical Sciences, the old lady was discharged from the hospital, becoming the second oldest person ever to recover from the disease known as COVID-19.

Danayi, without disclosing the identity of the survivor, said the patient fully recovered.

A week ago, Chinese authorities said another 103-year-old individual was discharged from hospital after recovering in six days.

Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are more at risk of developing severe coronavirus symptoms.

The grandmother has become the oldest person to recover from the deadly disease so far – days after a 101-year-old man also beat the virus in Wuhan.

A 100-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease, hypertension and heart failure also recovered from the virus in Wuhan this week after being treated by military doctors.

Wuhan’s 11 million residents have been in lockdown since late January.

The disease has infected more than 80,700 people in China and killed more than 4,000. Notably, the World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.