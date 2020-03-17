Pakistan, China pledge high-quality socio-economic uplift under CPEC

Pakistan and China on Tuesday maintained that the new phase of high-quality development under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will promote industrialization and socio-economic development in Pakistan.

According to a joint statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry at the conclusion of two-day visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to China, both sides stressed that the economic and social impact of CPEC on the region will be substantial and beneficial, and hoped that the international community will support such efforts that underpin economic development. Both sides hoped that the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC, to be held soon, will further contribute to making CPEC a high-quality demonstration project of BRI.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. China recognized measures taken by Pakistan to combat terrorism financing and appreciated the resolve with which Pakistan has implemented the FATF action plan.

The two countries expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation at multilateral forums and resolved to deepen strategic coordination, consultation and communication. They reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and support for multilateralism and win-win cooperation. They also welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between US and Taliban and hoped that the intra-Afghan negotiations will be the next logical step. The two sides agreed that all Afghan parties must seize this historic opportunity and work together constructively to secure durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. They emphasized the need for the international community to help establish peace as well as extend support for post-conflict reconstruction and economic development in Afghanistan.

China reiterated that Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Security council resolutions and bilateral agreement. Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues in the occupied valley, the statement said.

The statement said that given the depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties and the finest traditions of both countries to always stand by each other particularly in challenging times, President Dr Arif Alvi’s first visit to Beijing is a singular expression of Pakistan’s solidarity with its ‘iron brother’. The visit was undertaken at a time when China is engaged in a massive national struggle to contain coronavirus. President Alvi praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling the virus, and expressed confidence that the Chinese people under the leadership of President Xi Jinping will emerge stronger and victorious in the fight. He also appreciated China’s keen resolve to look after Pakistani nationals during this difficult time.

President Xi thanked President Alvi for visiting China at a critical time and expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s gesture of support and solidarity. The Chinese leadership stressed that since the outbreak, the Chinese Communist Party and government have given top priority to people’s life and health. On the basis of nation-wide mobilization, China adopted the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures in little time to contain the virus. Chinese side emphasized that China has made major progress in prevention and control of the virus and will win ‘People’s War’ against Covid-19. Both China and Pakistan underlined that Covid-19 is a common challenge for humanity and all countries should unite and cooperate to overcome this challenge together. President Alvi spoke highly of China’s major progress in battling the epidemic, and acknowledged that China’s efforts have won time and set a model for the rest of the world to combat the epidemic, and have made contribution to safeguarding global public health security.

Leaders of the two countries took the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. The exchange was marked by the exceptional warmth, convergence of views, and strategic trust that characterize the China-Pakistan ‘All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’. Both sides reaffirmed their support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests. The Chinese side reiterated solidarity with Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, independence and security. The Pakistan side reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China Policy and underscored that affairs related to Hong Kong and Taiwan were China’s internal affairs. The Pakistan side underlined that due to the developmental measures undertaken by Government of China, Xinjiang is on the path to overall social stability and economic development.

During the visit, President Alvi and President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of two memorandums of understanding and four letters of exchange at a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People. The documents were signed at the conclusion of a bilateral meeting between both leaders. An MoU on establishing joint working group on science and technology and agriculture between the governments of China and Pakistan will lead to establishment of two separate joint working groups, one on science and technology and the other on agriculture, under the overall rubric of CPEC.

While the MoU between Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan on strengthening cooperation on plant and disease control will help in monitoring and control of major pests and diseases and improve agricultural productivity.

Letters of exchange signed at the ceremony will play an important role in combating Covid-19 in Pakistan. During the visit, President Alvi also held in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and conveyed his full support and solidarity with China against coronavirus epidemic. During a meeting held here at the Great Hall of People, he said Pakistan and China are all weather friends and iron brothers who always stand together with each other. The relations between both the countries are based on mutual trust and win-win cooperation. He said both countries have shown to world that they believe in coexistence and non-interference. He said Pakistan has always been supporting China in difficult times and reiterated Pakistan’s support during challenge of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chinese premier said his country stands ready to closely work with Pakistan and make joint efforts to rise with challenges and cope with challenges of diseases. He said China understands that Pakistan is now facing some cases of coronavirus and also battling locusts plague, adding “we need to enhance our cooperation to jointly fight these challenges.”

President Alvi also held a meeting with Chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Li Zhanshu at Great Hall of the People here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the president expressed solidarity with the Chinese government and people in the battle against COVID-19. He said Pakistan has showed the world that Pakistan stood with Chinese people in this difficult time and proved that it is all weather friend of China. Welcoming the President, the chairman of NPC said that China has entered a decisive phase in the battle against coronavirus pandemic. He appreciated Pakistani leadership for extending a strong support to China in its fight against coronavirus outbreak. He also lauded the government for not evacuating its students from Wuhan.