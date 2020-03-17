Coronavirus and our response

By the time these lines are being written the coronavirus tally in Pakistan has touched 193 on Tuesday evening, and by the time the newspaper reaches your doorstep on Wednesday morning, many more case would have been identified. In the face of a real threat, the government has taken several measures to contain the coronavirus, some timely and several others late. This is the time to take stock of the situation. In the absence of a vaccine to cure the virus medical experts around the world have heralded prevention as the best effective measure to contain its spread. Pakistan has followed these models from other countries, and we can learn from their failures as well as successes.

After a careful analysis of what happened in Italy, France, Germany and now the United States, it is important to examine the government of Pakistan’s response. First, consider the imposition of section 144, under which the government imposed a ban on gathering of 10 or more people for a period of one month with effect from March 15. Despite decisions by the government, people across Pakistan continue to take things lightly. This has happened in Italy as well where people did not take the issue of assembly of people seriously, which resulted in making Italy Ground Zero of coronavirus for Europe. The government must enforce the section using strict arm of the law. As compared to the developed world, our general education level is quite low. The government should mobilise forces to manage and restrict unnecessary movement of people.

Due to our fragile health care system, the government barely has the capacity to treat 10,000 people at a time. Governments – federal and all provinces – need to ensure that the virus does not spread in rural and defunct tribal areas because of scarce health facilities and communication problems there. The government, however, needs to take more care of Balochistan and stop the spread of the virus there at all costs. Otherwise, anti-state elements would try to exploit the situation to propagate their designs against Pakistan. Coronavirus does not identify rich, poor, sect, religion, powerful or week as it is a blind disease infecting many powerful leaders across the world such as in Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom. Our leadership must take all precautions as they are to lead the nation in this difficult hour. Also, religious sensitivities should not hinder the nation from working together at this moment. Moreover, border control and quarantine, especially on Taftan, seem to have failed and Pakistan is getting more cases due to poor screening process. The government must look into the matter.. *