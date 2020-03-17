No end to Kashmir lockdown

As many cities and even countries are isolating themselves in the face of the growing threat of Covid-19, the world seems to have forgotten all about the state of India-held Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under lockdown since August 5. New Delhi revoked its special status in a bid to change the Muslim-majority disputed state’s demographic status. Now, the Modi government has released former chief minister of the disputed state Farooq Abdullah after seven months in detention only to show off the return of normalcy in the state. This, however, cannot trick the Kashmiris into believing that normalcy has returned to the troubled region because Farooq Abdullah lacks public support in the valley and he has been away from active politics because of his age factor. Moreover, two other former chief ministers of the region – Mahbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah’s son Umer Abdullah – still remain in detention. Even Farooq Abdullah was released as a result of some backdoor deal and under certain conditions. It is the irony of history that the three former chief ministers, who took Indian government’s line against the wishes of the Kashmiri people, have repented their sins – taking part in Indian elections – but Kashmiris may never forgive them.

Since the abrogation of the special status of the disputed valley, the Indian government has also put the region under a communication blackout. Fearing a fierce backlash from the people, the Modi government has not been able to lift the internet ban despite international outcry against the measure. The ban was partially lifted as only mobile telephones were allowed. Also, people from within India and abroad have no free and easy access to the valley. The Indian opposition has tried to visit Sri Nagar but in vain. Only a guided and restricted tour of some European parliamentarians was arranged but they were not allowed to meet the people on the streets. Later, this PR exercise turned out to be disaster. On the contrary, a British parliamentarian, who was denied entry to India because of her pro-Kashmir views, toured Azad Jammu and Kashmir independently, a fact she highlighted in talks with journalists. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he would not enforce demographic changes in the region. The prime minister must shun ugly statecraft, and listen to Kashmiris. They want to be given the right to self-determination. *