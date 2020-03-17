Coronavirus: O and A level exams postponed, says Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood said Tuesday that O and A levels examinations to be held in May and June 2020, have been postponed. “Since many people are asking it is clarified that this decision to postpone O and A level was taken in a meeting where Ms Uzma Yousaf, head of Cambridge in Pakistan was present,” he tweeted. In an earlier tweet, the minister had said that the exams had been postponed and new dates will be announced by Cambridge. He further announced that upcoming exams to be conducted by the federal and provincial boards would also be postponed and would be held later between June 01 and July 15 as per the discretion of the respective boards.