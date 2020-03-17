Buzdar review preventive measures taken to cope up with coronavirus

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab government is fully aware about the threat of coronavirus and all the administrative arrangements for dealing with coronavirus have been completed.

There is a complete liaison with the federal government over coronavirus issue. The government will not take such decisions which create the atmosphere of panic and fear. A high-level meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to cope up with coronavirus. A special committee has been constituted under the supervision of Punjab Finance Minister to review the effects of coronavirus on economy. Whereas, in order to deal with Coronavirus at local level, committees will also be set up at district level under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners comprising members of civil society.

The Chief Minister directed to review the making masks, safety kits and sanitizers at local level. The meeting was informed that NDMA will provide ten thousand safety suits within a week. One thousand safety kits have reached, whereas, five thousand more kits will soon be supplied. He said that all-out measures will be taken for the safety of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals. Safety kits and masks are being provided to the doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals. Available resources should be utilized in a logical manner to cope up coronavirus. Healthy person does not need face mask, provision of face masks and other necessitates to the paramedical staff will be ensured. Those who are involved in masks-hoarding will be dealt with an iron hand. 90 thousand masks have been recovered during operations against hoarders in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The quarantine will be established for more than three thousand corona affected patients in the labour colony of Multan. Hostels rooms of educational institutions will be used for isolation.

He further directed that medical check-up of passengers, arriving from other provinces should be conducted at bus stands. A helpline should be established for providing awareness of coronavirus at district and central level. A briefing was given about precautionary measures being taken by the government to save from coronavirus and the participants of the meeting gave their recommendations in this regard.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Member Provincial Assembly Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, SMBR, secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG PDMA, head of Special Monitoring Unit and high officials attended the meeting. Secretary SH&ME and Secretary P&SH attended the meeting through video link from Commissioner Office Multan.

Meanwhile, Buzdar took notice of murder of two minor brothers near Hafizabad and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The Chief Minister directed that culprits of double murder should immediately be apprehended.

He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precision human lives due to the collapse of the roof in Kohat. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

The chief minister also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of Zafar Lashari, a famous novelist of Saraiki language. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude. The Chief Minister while paying tributes to the literary services of the late said that his unforgettable achievements for the promotion of Saraiki literature will long be remembered.

He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the deaths of religious leader Mufti Khan Muhammad Qadri and mother of Council Member of Lahore Press Club Usman Nadeem. In his condolence messages, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to their families to bear this loss with fortitude.