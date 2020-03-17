Coronavirus: Sindh LG Department to distribute 1m soaps among people

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that to counter the situation caused by the spread of novel coronavirus, the Local Government Department has decided to purchase more than one million soaps and distribute it among the public as one of the basic preventive measures. The provincial Minister said that Sindh government would take all those possible imperative steps that would be necessary to keep the people safe from the coronavirus. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that directives had been issued to every union council and union committee to purchase soaps worth Rs 1 lakh. The provincial minister for information and Local Government said that the soaps would be purchased and distributed to the public soon, so that its use could help protect people to some extent from the effects of coronavirus.