FO suspends walk-in consular services due to coronavirus

Foreign Office on Tuesday announced the suspension of all walk-in consular services from 18 March till April 3 due to the Covid-19 spread.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a tweet, the decision has been taken to tackle the growing threats of coronavirus. Farooqui further clarified that the attestation of power of attorney will not be changed in this time phase.

In order to take necessary precautions to deal with rising threat of #Covid19 @ForeignOfficePk has decided to suspend all walk-in Consular Services from 18 March-3 April, except attestation of Power of Attorney. Afterward, decision will be reviewed. 1/2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 17, 2020

The spokesperson added that the facility of attestation would be continued through courier companies.

Facility of attestation would be continued through courier companies i.e. Pakistan Post, Gerry’s, Leopard & TCS. @ForeignOfficePk has also established a Special Cell for coordination on #Covid19 to liaise with diplomatic corps in 🇵🇰 & with our Missions abroad. 2/2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 17, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 188 in Pakistan after five more cases were reported in the country.

Most of the cases were reported from Sindh, with the tally rising to 150 on Monday and 119 people testing positive for the virus in Sukkur.

Globally, 158 countries have been affected, more than 6,500 people have died and more than 170,000 infected by the disease called ‘COVID-19’ as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

She also announced that the foreign ministry has arranged a special cell for coordination on coronavirus to link with diplomatic corps in Pakistan and Pakistani missions abroad.