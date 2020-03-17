PMD predicts heavy rainfall across country from March 20

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted entry of fresh westerly wave in Pakistan from Iran on March 20.

PMD report stated most parts of the country, including Karachi expected to receive heavy rain under the influence of the fresh westerly weather systems from Iran.

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is also predicted in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung from Tuesday (evening) to Thursday, while in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday (evening) and Wednesday.

A dust storm is also expected in lower Sindh including Karachi during the period.

PMD forecasts heavy rainfall can generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Wednesday (night) to Friday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s report stated hailstorms are also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Potohar area. Sindh is also expected to get above normal rainfall, while hotness expected to remain near normal in upper Sindh.