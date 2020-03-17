SC grants Khawaja brothers bail in Paragon Housing case

Supreme Court has granted former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and his brother Salman bail in the Paragon Housing case.

SC approved the bails of Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Salman Rafiq and directed them both to submit two bonds worth Rs 3 million each.

Earlier on 10th March, SC extended the hearing of their bail by seven days that has ended today.

The brothers have been facing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). On December 11, NAB arrested the Rafique brothers after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case pertaining to the housing society scam.

The Rafique brothers had approached the apex court after the LHC had cancelled their bail plea.

After their arrests, NAB Lahore issued a press release and stated that “accused Saad Rafique along with his benamidaar wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique in association with Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue which was converted into a new housing project namely M/S Paragon City Pvt Limited. Record shows that M/S Paragon City is an illegal society.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved.