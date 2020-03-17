Coronavirus: COAS orders Army to take steps for well being of people in country

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday instructed all concerned Army officers to take maximum crucial steps to assist civil administration for the safety and well being of the citizens of Pakistan.

It further stated as part of the National effort and in line with the decisions of the National Security Committee taken on 13 March, all medical facilities of the Armed Forces are functional and ready to face any situation to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 testing labs set upped at main military hospitals across the country & central testing lab at Armed Forces Institute of Pathology ( AFIP), Rawalpindi. It said the COVID-19 help desk also set up at each military hospital for fast track handling.