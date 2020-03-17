Doctors’ strike adds to patients’ plight in Lahore General Hospital

Doctors in Lahore General Hospital shut the doors of outdoor and protested owing to the unavailability of safety kits, face masks and other necessary equipment.

But later, upon seeing the vulnerable condition of patients, they voluntarily ended the strike to help the masses.

In a similar incident, doctors in Quarantine Camp in Balochistan protested and demanded proper safety kits as there is a dearth of basic hygiene products like hand sanitizers and safety masks.

Earlier, keeping in view of the present situation with regard to coronavirus, medical and precautionary activities continued at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) even on Sunday.

Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/LGH Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar and LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin supervised arrangements of cleanliness and spray in different wards while there was high alert in all the departments and doctors and paramedical staff remained on duty as well.