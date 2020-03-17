Plight of doctors in Quarantine Camp in Balochistan

Healthcare workers are beginning to sound the alarm. Hospitals in Pakistan are already quite full. Capacity issues are being compounded by an influx of coronavirus cases.

Moreover, it is clear why the novel coronavirus seems to hit health care workers harder than it does other sufferers since the authorities have failed to provide necessary arrangements to the medical staff to ensure their protection and safety.

Doctors in Quarantine Camp in Balochistan protested and demanded proper safety kits as there is a dearth of basic hygiene products like hand sanitizers and safety masks.

Notably, 40% medical staff is affected. The sources informed that people are running away from Quarantine and bursting into doctor rooms which is leading to further spread of disease.

More so, there are no proper facilities for quarantined patients.

However, Spokesperson Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani on Monday said doctors, who are denying to perform duties to deal with the coronavirus threat, will face disciplinary action.

He said the people kept in quarantine were not protesting over lack of health facilities. “They are demanding to be sent back to their homes.”