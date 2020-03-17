First death case reported at Mayo Hospital

Lahore saw its first coronavirus death on Tuesday after a man admitted at Mayo Hospital succumbed to the deadly virus.

This is the first coronavirus-related death in Lahore. Apart from him, the novel coronavirus has claimed 184 other lives Pakistan.

Daily Times reported the plight of doctors, medical staff and patients in Mayo Hospital yesterday. The hospital lacks necessary arrangements to deal with corona virus.

Ever since a patient suspected to be affected by covid-19 was brought to Mayo Hospital, the doctors working there have grown concerns about catching the coronavirus, which causes the disease, and spreading it to other patients.

The staff reported that hospital lacks N95 respirator masks, which are the most effective at blocking respiratory droplets that spread the disease, and other specialized equipment. Merely two safety kits are provided to the medical staff of 70 people including 24 staff workers and 30 doctors. Moreover, the lives of 12 other patients are on stake since the doctors and nurses are reluctant to enter the department.

Amid the rising number of cases in Pakistan, several educational institutions have also temporarily closed down to avoid congregation of people and prevent further spread of the virus.