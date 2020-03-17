MWM Quetta leaders begins hunger strike for end to problems of pilgrims

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leaders have begun observing hunger strike at Mian Ghundi where they have set up a camp.

They bashed the authrorities for empty promises. They said that the government had not taken practical steps to resolve problems which pilgrims face at Taftan border.

Maulana Wilayat Hussain Jafari and Maulana Rizwan Hyder Jafari led the protesters at the camp.

MWM Quetta leaders maintained that the protesting pilgrims had spent 14 days under quarantine at Taftan but the concerned authorities had not given them medical certificates.

They said that the concerned officials had assured that cleared pilgrims would get medical certificates at the first check post of Frontier Corps but they didn’t give.

Affected pilgrims said that when they reach Quetta, the administration had not allowed them to return home and instead camped them.

They said that Zaireen from KP remain under forced stay in camps in Dera Ismail Khan while pilgrims from Punjab remain under forced stay in Dera Ghazi Khan.

They said that the government had camped Zaireen from Sindh province in Sukkur.

MWM leaders called it unfair and discriminatory attitude that even negative tests didn’t bring them return to home.

Meanwhile, former law minister of Balochistan Agha Syed Mohammad Raza also visited the camp of hunger strike.

He expressed solidarity with the protesters.

The protesters warned they would continue hunger strike as long as government ends discriminatory attitude.