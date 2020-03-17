Coronavirus vaccine test opens with 1st doses

U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

A cautious inject in a healthy voluntary arm was administered to launch the eagerly anticipated first-stage test of a possible vaccine COVID-19 that has evolved in record time since China’s latest virus erupted and spread to the planet. The medical scientists from the Kaiser Permanente Washington Science Institute in Seattle.

“We’re team coronavirus now,” Kaiser Permanente study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson said on the eve of the experiment. “Everyone wants to do what they can in this emergency.”

The study’s first participant, an operations manager at a small tech company, received the injection inside an exam room. Three others were next in line for a test that will ultimately give 45 volunteers two doses, a month apart.