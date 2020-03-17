Ali Zafar produces song ‘Ko ko corona’ in fight against coronavirus

At the moment when the entire Pakistan is fighting against novel coronavirus, singer and actor Ali Zafar has produced a song called “Ko ko corona, hath ko dhona.”

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar shared with his fans the way that how they could fight against deadly Coronavirus.

“The whole humanity is fighting against coronavirus and they need collective effort against it,” said the singer in his video message on Twitter and then started singing “Corona.”

The song went viral on social media receiving huge reaction from the friends and fans on his new song. The majority of the people called it a good song for awareness purpose and other said that it was a popularity stunt employed by the singer

Another user wrote that Ali Zafar was an excellent man.

Malik G, another Twitter user, wrote: ” a good and appreciateabel effort by #AliZafar ??? #bhai. Stay safe everyone and do adopt safety measures,”.

The messages are pouring in on social media for the people to take care of themselves from novel coronavirus and adopt all the measures in fight against it.

At least 94 are confirmed patients of coronavirus in Pakistan, with Karachi at the top where 76 cases of coronavirus have been reported by the authorities concerned.