Mansha Pasha hopes her fiancé tests negative for coronavirus

Pakistan’s popular actress Mansha Pasha hopes her fiance Jibran Nasir’s coronavirus test comes out negative. The activist recently returned from the US after spending a week there. He is practicing social distancing to stay safe and keep others around him safe. “Out of concern for family, friends & everyone around I’ve limited my interactions and movements as most of #Corona cases are asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms but will go through testing just to be sure & encourage all those coming to Pak to do same,” he had tweeted earlier. His fiancée Mansha is concerned as well and wrote it’s a tough time for her as well: “I haven’t seen you for over a week but safety first. Fingers crossed.” She hopes he tests negative for the deadly virus which has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Surkh Chandni actor was recently spotted at the National Stadium, Karachi to witness Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators’ Pakistan Super League (PSL 5) match. She has found a new way to greet people amid the virus scare as can be seen from a picture of her with stand-up comedian Faiza Saleem. There are at least 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan.