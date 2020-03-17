Shehzad Roy urges people to stop shaking hands

Pakistan’s former singer and social activist Shehzad Roy has requested people to play their role amid coronavirus outbreak by not shaking hands. He took to social media to share a public service message with his fans urging them to practise social distancing. “I got the opportunity today to go to CM House, Sindh and meet the task force assigned to deal with coronavirus. I was very happy to see how serious the government is and it really is a serious situation,” he wrote. “I just want to make a request everyone, if someone wants to shake your hand, don’t do it, even if they feel insulted. Don’t congregate, for weddings or religious reasons.” Shehzad Roy further said “On my way, I could see that everyone was at Sea View beach like it’s New Year’s or a holiday, people were celebrating. We need to behave like ashraful makhlookat (noblest of all creations), this is a very dangerous situation. We don’t want to panic but we also need to save each other; we don’t want things to get so bad that we need to go on lockdown.” “Let’s practice social distancing and try to infect the least number of people; don’t leave the house unnecessarily,” he concluded.