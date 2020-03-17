Artists actively participating in govt’s campaign ‘Salute Salam’ against coronavirus

Prominent artists of film and drama industry are actively participating in ‘Salute Salam’ campaign at the request of Punjab government. Actors including Imran Abbas, Ali Rehman, Yasir Nawaz and actress Hareem Farooq have posted videos regarding coronavirus prevention measures. In a message, actor Imran Abbas said that main purpose of ‘Salute Salam’ campaign is to refrain from shaking hands for time being and urged fans to wash hands repeatedly to defeat coronavirus. Actor Yasir Nawaz has advised the people to refrain from visiting crowded places. Meanwhile, Ali Rehman has urged people to salute instead of shaking hands as long as threat of coronavirus remains. On the other hand, actress Hareem Farooq has asked people to repeatedly wash hands and act with caution rather than panic. However, artists in their respective video messages praised steps taken by Government of Punjab to prevent spread of coronavirus.