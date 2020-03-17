Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir treat fans with new photos from their wedding

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are officially a couple after tying the knot on Saturday in a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, the newly-wed couple has shared a handful of pictures from their traditional wedding.

In the new pictures posted by Sajal and Ahad on Sunday, the actors wrote some endearing captions that had their fans swooning over them.

In a picture which Ahad captioned, ‘Welcome Sajal,’ the bride and groom are separated by a veil as part of the local tradition.

Sajal also shared the same picture with the caption that read, “That smile”.

In another photo shared by Sajal, the couple is pictured looking at each other in reflection of a mirror, also a part of desi wedding customs.