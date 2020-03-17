Ayeza showers love on Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir

Fans and showbiz stars are sending love and blessings to newly-weds Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir who got married in UAE on Saturday. Among the actors who sent their best wishes to the couple was TV star Ayeza Khan who dropped an endearing comment under Sajal Ali’s Instagram post. The post contained a beautiful picture of the bride and groom looking at each other in the mirror as part of a wedding custom. “Sabse pyari Ahad ki dulhan. MashAllah (Ahad’s bride is the most adorable)” The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress commented on Sajal’s photo.