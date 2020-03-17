Celebrities congratulate Sajal, Ahad on their wedding

Pakistani stars Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir got married, on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The couple had a private Nikkah ceremony where all close friends and family members were invited. Many Pakistani celebrities congratulated the newly wedded couple on their big day. Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Momal Shiekh, Sadaf Kanwal, Zara Noor Abbas and many other stars sent warm wishes to Sajal and Ahad. Saboor Ali took to her Instagram and posted their wedding picture. She captioned it, “Sajal Apki Hui.” Ahad and Sajal’s Nikkah event made waves around social media and the couple looked perfect together. After Nikkah, Sajal took no time and changed her Instagram name to Sajal Ahad Mir. Both Sajal and Ahad posted their wedding picture on their official Instagram accounts.