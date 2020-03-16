Coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumps to 106 after Sindh reports 88 cases

Sindh on Monday confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 106, according to an official statement.

According to the Sindh Health department, 11 more people from Taftan have tested positive, while there is one more case from Karachi.

The earlier 41 cases were confirmed by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.

“More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi and 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered and the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry confirmed four new cases.

On Friday, Pakistan closed all educational institutions across the country for three weeks and ordered “complete” sealing of the country’s borders with neighboring Iran and Afghanistan from March 16.

Also, the traditional Pakistan Day military parade, scheduled for March 23, was canceled.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.