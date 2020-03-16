NAB to summon Nawaz Sharif on March 20

he National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will summon former premier Nawaz Sharif on 20th March in a case related to Jang Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil ur Rehman.

The NAB Lahore has directed Nawaz Sharif to appear before the Joint Investigation Team at 11 am on the designated date to record his preliminary statement.

According to the NAB, Nawaz Sharif in his tenure as the Punjab chief minister allotted a 54-Kanal plot of land in 1986 to Mir Shakil ur Rehman.

He had illegally leased the land to Rehman in 1986. He will be produced in front of an accountability court tomorrow for his physical remand.

The property in question, in fact, had been bought from a private party, and all the evidence, including legal requirements like duty and taxes, to this effect, were provided to the anti-graft body.

MSR had gone on Thursday on a call-up notice for verification of the complaint, but the arrest was made.

Responding to matter the Jang Group spokesperson had denied the allegation.

He said: “In the past 18 months, the NAB sent our reporters, producers and editors, directly and indirectly, over a dozen notices, threatening shutdown of our channels (via PEMRA) due to the Jang/Geo Group’s reporting and its programmes about the NAB. In its defence, the NAB has in writing said that it is a constitutionally-protected institution that can’t be criticized.”