Five killed, 20 injured as passenger bus overturns near Hub

At least five persons were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus overturned in the Wirab area near Hub in Balochistan province in the wee hours of Monday.

According to rescue sources, a passenger bus was on its way to Karachi Balochistan overturned in the Wirab area near Hub. As a result, five people were killed on the spot, while more than 18 sustained severe injuries.

Police said the bus bringing back devotees from Shah Noorani shrine to Karachi overturned due over speeding in the Wirab area near Hub, killing five people on the spot and injuring 20 other.

Sources informed that, all the passengers were residents of Orango Town area of Karachi.

Hospital sources said the 17 injured were in stable condition adding that the condition of two injured was serious, and were shifted to Karachi for treatment.

