PM chairs NCC meeting for COVID-19 in Islamabad

The meeting of the National Coordination Committee for COVID-19 chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is underway in Islamabad.

Minister for Religious Affairs, Interior Minister, Finance Advisor, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, SPMA for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM for Oversees Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari and others are also present in the meeting.

All the chief ministers of the provinces are present in the meeting through the video conference.

The urgent meeting has been called over the increasing numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan that jumped to 94 today after more people were diagnosed with the disease across the country.

Notably thea number of coronavirus patients rose to 76 in Sindh on Monday after 41 more cases were reported in the province. The new cases were confirmed by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet.