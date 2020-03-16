Groom booked for violating section 144 in Multan

Multan District administration has booked a bridegroom who organized a walima ceremony at a school in the Seetal Marri area of the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and focal person for coronavirus Tayyab Khan along with police conducted a targeted raid at Nasir Public School in the Seetal Marri area where a walima ceremony was organized.

The officials stopped the ceremony and registered a case against the bridegroom Rana Yasir and Principal of the school Bilal Dogar.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCR Tayyab Khan said that keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation government has imposed section 144 under which public gatherings have been banned.

He said that marriage ceremonies could be organized in the walled area of homes only.

He further stated that not even a single marriage ceremony has been organized in 128 marriage halls of the city during last night. He said that public gathering would not be allowed in the city to prevent coronavirus. He urged citizens to avoid participation in the public gatherings to protect themselves.