Pakistan reports first coronavirus death in Hyatabad medical complex

Pakistan reported its first coronavirus death in Hayatabd medical complex, Peshawar on Monday. He was admitted to HMC last night. The patient, 31, was reported to travel from Qatar to Pakistan.

The patient belonged to Hangu. His family lives in Qatar. However, he was brought to hospital in a serious condition. Another suspected case, Tahir, aged 24 was also admitted to HMC. Doctors revealed that Tahir is now in stable condition. His specimens have been taken for laboratory test.

Notably, government is limiting travel – both inward and outward – to curb the movement of people.

Schools in Pakistan are shut and classes moved online, while entertainment venues have been ordered to close, as officials increasingly turn to quarantine measures to tackle a virus that has now killed thousands of people around the world.