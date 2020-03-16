Coronavirus fears: Three more foreign players leave PSL-5

In the wake of the growing Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, foreign players, including three players of Qalandars, left the country despite two days remaining for the league to wrap up.

The PCB stated that as per the event regulations, the teams will be allowed player replacements, which will have to be approved by the Event Technical Committee.

It said the PCB will continue to assess and monitor the situation and make decisions as appropriate in consultation with the team owners. The PCB is also considering rescheduling PSL matches and holding the final match of PSL on March 18. Karachi will host two more matches while the rest will be held in Lahore.

Three foreign players of Lahore Qalandars, Seekkuge Prasanna, David Wiese and Chris Lynn, are heading back home due to growing Coronavirus threats in Pakistan.

Rilee Rossouw, Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory Karachi Kings’ Alex Hales, Multan Sultans’s James Vince and Liam Livingstone and Quetta Gladiators’ Tymal Mills and Jason Roy have already left the league.

On a social media website, Chris Lynn wrote: “Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I’ve chosen to head home, I’ve always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases”.

“I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast.”

In addition to this, the PCB has decided the teams will not be required to shake hands with each other or opposition in the lead up to and during the matches and use a fist bump / verbal greeting instead.