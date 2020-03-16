Anti-polio drive to begin in Larkana from today

According to details, more than 306850 children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the four-day campaign starting from today.

District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Amjad Shah in this regard said that about 815 mobile teams have been formed which would visit all the areas of the district to administer the polio vaccine to the children.

Dr. Syed Amjad Shah said that the polio teams would manage to cover all children including at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the four-day anti-polio campaign.

The DHO said that thirty 82 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 04-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.