Coronavirus threats: Pakistan-Bangladesh upcoming cricket series postponed

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have announced to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Test in Karachi for a later date.

In a statement, on Monday Pakistan Cricket Board stated the officials of concerned authorities of two boards will now work mutually to discover a future chance to complete the ICC World Test Championship event.

The two teams were scheduled to play a one-off ODI on April 1 before the second Test from April 5. They had already played the first Test of the series from February 7, with Pakistan winning by an innings and 44 runs.

“The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment,” PCB said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 25.

Earlier, the authorities of Pakistan Cricket Board had accepted the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s appeal to reschedule a one-off ODI to allow its team more time to prepare for the 2nd Test between the countries.

Interestingly, PCB is going ahead with the Pakistan Super League, which has entered the knockout stages now. However, plenty of overseas players have left the competition owing to the spread of the virus.