CM Sindh rebuffs rumours of lockdown in Sindh due to coronavirus outbreak

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday rebuffed rumours about lockdown in Sindh due to coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the CM said that some elements are doing propaganda to gather the ration; however, there is no reality in the news that the province is being put on lockdown.

CM Murad further assured to launch action under cybercrime act against those spreading panic among the people.

Sindh’s Information Minister Nasir Shah also rebutted rumours of any lockdown in the province amid coronavirus threat.

Reacting on the rumours of lockdown, Nasir Shah in his statement said there is no reality in the news floating on the various sections of the social media about lockdown amid coronavirus in Sindh. “Nothing to worry as situation is under control”, the minister said in his statement. The government has taken enough steps to deal with the deadly virus outbreak, no need to store groceries, he added.

Syed Nasir Shah assured people of the province that PPP government is capable enough to deal with any situation.

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah had instructed to form quarantine centres in all provincial districts for coronavirus patients and directed to conduct immediate tests of all pilgrims who reached Sukkur from Quetta.

Murad Ali Shah said, “289 pilgrims have reached Sukkur by now and further 853 are about to arrive, therefore, we should remain prepared.” Trained doctors and staff have been appointed in Sukkur, he stressed.

Earlier, the chief minister along with his advisor on law visited a laboratory where coronavirus tests were conducted. He witnessed the testing process and provided them extra kits. He ordered provision of necessary machinery to enhance the capacity of the lab already working on testing of coronavirus samples. Prof Dr Bari of Indus Hospital briefed the chief minister about the process of testing the samples.

The chief minister just after the lab went to JPMC where he visited a newly established isolation wards where some patients were under treatment. Executive Director at JPMC briefed the chief minister about the arrangements she had made in the isolation ward. She complained of shortage of ventilators. The chief minister directed the chief secretary on phone to provide ventilators to JPMC and make their isolation center functional at its full capacity.

The chief minister giving a message to public said: “If you develop cough, fever, body ache or shortness of breath, immediately make a call to Corona Virus Control Room at 021-99204452, 021-99206565 or 0316-0111712.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi commissioner to convert the flats of labour department as isolation centre in Karachi. Similarly, the labour department apartments are being converted into isolation centres at Nooriabad, Kotri, Hyderabad, and Shaheed Banzirabad. The chief minister released Rs150 million for the purpose. He directed Indus hospital to provide ventilators and other necessary equipment to the new centres.

Separately, Provincial Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani paid a visit to the religious cleric and chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman on Sunday as coronavirus threats loom large.

The meeting underscored the threats of deadly pandemic and the effects it could have on the economy and basic way of life.

The minister also took the cleric into confidence on the efforts being made by the provincial government to tackle coronavirus.

Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman on this occasion praised the efforts afoot by the Sindh govt and assured his full support in the fight against coronavirus.

Yesterday, Chairman Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to postpone his scheduled public appearances and gatherings amid looming threats of COVID-19, coronavirus.

The cleric said that the global pandemic was spreading rapidly within the country and the scheduled programs have been postponed keeping the threat in mind.