49 pilgrims interviewed for coronavirus in Larkana

As many as 49 pilgrims were interviewed for coronavirus at village Paliyo Gopang located within the limits of Dhamrah police station of Larkana Taluka on Sunday. All the pilgrims had started reaching in their village individually from Iran via Quetta since early March where they were not tested. On hearing the news the members of Task Force who were constantly tracking them reached their village and interviewed them for various ailments. One of the members of Task Force told this Scribe that we did not find any symptoms hence they will remain under observation and need no quarantine. Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital, Dr. Syed Ershad Hussain Shah, said that new Isolation Ward has been established on 1st floor of Dental Department having 100 plus bed-capacity which is located in Teaching Block of the Hospital. He said if need be more such wards can be established in Larkana for which administration is searching for new buildings.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Larkana, Muhammad Nauman Siddique, has banned entry of all tourists at World Heritage site of Mohenjo-Daro up to March 31, 2020, as a precautionary measure in view of surfacing of Corona Virus cases. The ban has been imposed under Sindh Epidemic Act 2014. Earlier, he also imposed complete ban till March 30 on all marriage halls, Urs celebrations, public gatherings, holding of Majlis, cinema, festivals, social festivals, cultural and religious gatherings in the entire Larkana district. Even those have been barred who were already issued permits for holding their respective gatherings. DC has further warned that FIRs will be registered against violators for which SSP, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars have been authorized. On the other hand, people who had already fixed their marriages continued to violate this ban which has been imposed for their own safety as over two marriages were solemnized in Naundero alone, one of them was of the son of a police officer which was also participated by large number of cops. Others also managed walima at their respective homes for their invited guests ignoring precautionary measures.