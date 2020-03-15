APAACA warns govt of countrywide strike

The All Pakistan Audit and Accounts Combined Association (APAACA) of Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) on Sunday warned the government to hold pen-down countrywide strike if their longstanding demands were not accepted immediately.

According to a press release, All Pakistan Audit and Accounts Combined Association staged a protest demonstration against the discriminatory distribution of salaries and other incentives of federal and provincial departments in AGPR.

As per statement, during his address here at AGPR office, Chairman APAACA Anwar Shah said that protest will continue till the fulfilment of their demands of increase in salaries and promotions.

He clearly stated that account department of AGPR has been closed till the meet of demands. He also warned to hold to hold pen down strike as well.

He urged upon both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Hafiz Sheikh to the check the alarming situation and should provide justice to them against discriminatory behaviour.

Other speakers have viewed that number of employees of Pak secretariat were on strike against non-increase in salaries and added that current a summary regarding salaries increased was forwarded for approval.

They viewed that Pakistan Audit, Accounts and other departments are not included in summary which is clear discrimination.

Moreover, they viewed that the promotion matters of AGPR employees and officers were hanged in balance for some time and no one is paying heed towards the problem. They demanded that high-ups should check this situation and provide them relief.